Constance M. Salvaty, 73, Marion, passed away at 11:55 am on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in her home. She was born in Beacon Falls, New York, on June 10, 1947, to Maurice and Chrystal Mae (Merrow) Hamlin.
Constance graduated from Valley Central High School. Following high school, she worked at Champion in Montgomery, New York, for over 20 years. She also worked at Bell Cleaners, Mamma's Inc., and Golden Corral, which are all located in Bedford, Indiana. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, cards, and playing Tetris. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and her dog.
