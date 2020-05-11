Connie Sue Byer, 78, Marion, passed away in her home at 8:20 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, June 26, 1941, to Elmer and Beulah (Surface) Eggers.
Connie was a graduate of Marion High School. She was employed with Marion Community Schools for 27 years, where she worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the sunshine of her life. Connie also loved her little companion, Diego.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa (Chuy) Martin of Marion; son, Kevin (Angy) Byer of Marion; three granddaughters, Tasha Eggers of Marion, Laycee (Luke) Bruner of Marion, and Steavee Byer of Marion; grandson, Aaron Martin of Marion; great-granddaughter, Tasia Vaughn; and two great-grandsons, Tobias Eggers and Colton Cox.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Rosalee Brackett and Judith Davis.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm to celebrate Connie's life. Pastor Tom Mansbarger will be officiating.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
