Connie S. Creviston, 72, of Marion, went to be with the Lord at 2:54 pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in her home. She was born in Marion on March 19, 1948, to Phillip and Joyce (Wiley) Cox.
Connie graduated from Marion High School in 1966. She was a ward secretary for 30 years with Marion General Hospital and had also worked at Carey Services. She was a member of First Friends Church.
Connie will be remembered as always being happy. She loved life and she loved the Lord. She especially cherished the times when she could participate in the Easter pageant, as well as spend time at Lake Chapman. She also loved her dog, Toby.
Survivors include her son, Kirk (Petra) Creviston of Germany; grandson, Kevin (Ramona Cusnick) Creviston of Germany; granddaughter, Julia Hunter of Germany; great-grandson, Tim; step-sister, Lynn (John) Swain of LaFontaine; step-brother, Greg Reiley of Glendale, AZ; beloved cousin, Judi (Kim) Fulton of Fishers; plus several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Creviston; and brother, Mike Cox.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Connie's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.