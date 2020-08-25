Connie M. Shepherd, 82, Marion, passed away at 4:10 am on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Marion on Friday, June 24, 1938, to Clifton and Maxine (Friend) Voris. On January 1, 1960, she married her loving husband, Gene Robert Shepherd, and he survives.
Connie graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and worked in Quality Control for 40 years with RCA, retiring in 2000. She bowled three days a week and enjoyed crocheting, as well as going to Lake Webster with family. She especially enjoyed spending time with grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Clifton Allen (Vicki) Shepherd of Fairmount; daughter, Nikki Norris of Wabash; grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsey) Shepherd of Indianapolis, Sarah Shepherd of Fairmount, Wesley Derry of Wabash, and Jess Norris, III, of Wabash; great-grandchildren, Troyer Shepherd, Mason Shepherd, and Maya Shepherd, all of Indianapolis; sister, Vicki Voris of Lexington, KY; niece, Nanette Looker of Lexington, KY; sister-in-law, Lois Killion of Anderson; and brothers-in-law, George Shepherd of Worthington, Jerry Shepherd of Hanover, PA, and Jim (Joan) Shepherd of Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Shannon Anderson; and sisters-in-law, Pat Shepherd and Doris Bouse.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Connie's life will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.