Connie Lynn Mygrant 73, Rochester, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord at 8:55 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Hospital, Kokomo, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 16, 1947 in Peru, Indiana, the daughter of Robert D. and Deloris J. (Smith) Melton. Her father passed away in 1958. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Warren Laird, in Amboy, Indiana. On October 3, 1965, at the Amboy United Methodist Church she married R. David Mygrant and he survives celebrating close to fifty five years of marriage.
After graduating from Oak Hill High School in Converse, Indiana, she worked for Public Service Indiana, State Bank of Amboy, and at First Farmers Bank and Trust, Converse, Indiana.
Connie later worked for the Oak Hill School Corporation in the elementary school library and served as secretary at the junior high school. She also worked for John Norris Insurance Company, Amboy and for Life of Indiana, Indianapolis. After moving to Rochester, she worked for Curves, Inc. and volunteered at Woodlawn Hospital.
She was a member of the Amboy United Methodist Church, Orange Grove Free Methodist Church, Bradenton, Florida and Grace United Methodist Church, Rochester, Indiana, where she was active in the Methodist Women’s groups, including Blue Apple and the Coffee Girls. She had been a member of the Miami County Historical Society and active in the Amboy Festivals. She enjoyed activities at Sugar Creek Estates, Bradenton, Florida and supporting her family’s activities in sports and Scouting. She had been a Longaberger Basket consultant and collector, enjoyed flower gardening, travel, camping, boating, driving her convertible, biking, and relaxing on her front porch and most of all spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, R. David Mygrant, Rochester, Indiana, children, Jeff (Faith) Mygrant, Marion, Indiana, Jason (Jody) Mygrant, Noblesville, Indiana, Jennifer (Jeff) Troyer, Kokomo, Indiana, grandchildren, Chanse Mygrant, Marion, Indiana, Hope Mygrant, Marion, Indiana, Hannah Troyer, Kokomo, Indiana, Sam Troyer, Kokomo, Indiana, step-father, Warren Laird, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, step-sister, Jill (Kent) Hoilman, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, step-brother, Dennis (Lynn) Laird, Eagle, Colorado, brothers-in-law, Keith (Sheila) Mygrant, Santa Fe, Indiana, Ron Mygrant, Kokomo, Indiana, sisters-in-law, Nancy (Dave) Moore, Kokomo, Indiana, Shari Mygrant, Peru, Indiana, Carol Mygrant, Sherman Texas, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deloris J. Laird, father, Robert D. Melton, brothers-in-law, Larry Mygrant, Darl Mygrant and sister-in –law, Betty Mygrant.
A service celebrating the Life of Connie Mygrant will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday October, 1, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, Rochester, Indiana with Pastors Bruce Mughmaw and Kurt Nichols officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday October 1, 2020, at Park Lawn Cemetery, Amboy, Indiana. Friends may visit from 4-8 P.M. Wednesday at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. Masks and social distancing for quests should be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com
