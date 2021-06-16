Connie L. McDonald, 82, Greentown, passed away at 12:50 pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care & Rehabilitation in Greentown. She was born in her grandparents' farmhouse, on Sunday, August 7, 1938, to Fred and Mary Pauline (Lake) Harper.
Connie graduated from Marion High School in 1956. She worked at General Tire and then as a Loan Officer for 20 years with Thompson Consumer Electronics, retiring in 2001. Connie was an avid reader, loved the ocean, and playing cards with her closest friends. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She raised her three girls with the help of her parents and sisters.
