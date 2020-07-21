Connie L. (Boxell) Thompson, 67, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her Jonesboro residence.
Connie was born on March 21, 1953 in Marion, Indiana, daughter of the late William and Avenelle (Thomas) Boxell. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1971. Connie married John D. Thompson. He preceded her in death. Connie was a homemaker, and a CNA working at Advantage Home health Care and Colonial Oaks Health Care. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, crafting, and dogs.
She is survived by four children; Clint (Miryah) Boxell, Geneva, Amber (Morris) Lewis, Bluffton, Laci (Nathan Shaw) Boxell, Huntington, and Haley (Scyler) Shelton, Keystone; sister, Cathy (Ronnie) Soultz, Jonesboro; brother, Tom (Suzanne) Boxell, Flint, MI; 16 grandchildren, Jordan Dillman, Cody Harris, Makaylah (Bryon) Prible, Keegon Boxell, Orion Lewis, Neo Lewis, Sydni Early, Darren Early, Nova Lewis, Lyra Lewis, Phoenix Boxell, Brooklyn Shelton, Kaeson Teague, Karter Archbold, Olivia Shelton, and Koda Shelton; and 6 great-grandchildren, DeLani, Audree, Linley, Liam, Kohen, and Elliott.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Cheri Reasoner and Deborah Schearer, and brother Bill Wayne Boxell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2 PM at Eastview Wesleyan Church, Main Street Campus, 801 S. Main Street, Jonesboro, Indiana with Rev. Terry Werst officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.