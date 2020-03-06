Connie C. Burke, 79, Marion, passed away at 5:56 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Born in Marion on Saturday, August 24, 1940, Connie was the daughter of William and Helen (McKee) Kelley. On May 30, 1981, she married Lawrence Burke, and he survives.
Connie graduated from Marion High School and worked at the Marion Public Library, where she specialized in antique restoration. She was a member of Unity Christian Church.
Connie loved to quilt, do embroidery work, ride motorcycles, be involved in activities outside the home, as well as read. She was always reading! She was an avid collector of practically everything, especially dolls. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her love for her family, and, most of all, her love for the Lord. She was a very godly woman who made a difference in many lives throughout her life.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 39 years, Lawrence; son, Michael (Lucy) Conner of Jonesboro; daughter, Candy Conner of Marion; grandson, Caleb Conner of Marion; and granddaughter, Michaela (Jeff) Gold of Chicago, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kelly Conner; and brother, Dennis W. Kelley.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Unity Christian Church, 140 N. Pennsylvania St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Connie’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Greenlee officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
