Colton Connor St. Clair, 20, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 8:02 p.m., Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 2000 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Debra (Hoerdt) St. Clair.
Colton was a 2018 graduate of Oak Hill School, and received a welding certificate from Heartland Career Center. He worked at Dunham’s in Wabash. Colton was a member of the Wabash YMCA and the MMA Minded Club. He enjoyed hunting, target shooting, playing the guitar, playing video games, visiting his Ohio family, and hanging out with friends.
He is survived by his mother, Debra St. Clair of Wabash, god parents, Jamie (Karen) Boyce of Cecil, Ohio, grandmother, Janice Boyce of Sherwood, Ohio, aunts and uncles, Jodie (Kevin) Diven of Cecil, Ohio, Danny Rosebrock of Edgerton, Ohio, Kay (Steve) Snipes of North Manchester, Indiana, Jerry (Alicia) Hoerdt of Bremen, Indiana, cousins, Chandler Diven of Hicksville, Ohio, Kristin James and Kennedy James, both of North Manchester, Tori (Bronson) Bontrager of South Bend, Indiana, Justin Hoerdt of North Manchester, Trevor Hoerdt of Fort Bliss, Texas, and Garrett Hoerdt of North Manchester, Brandon Hoffer and Hannah Long, both of Bremen, and his great aunts, Sally Flora of Culver, Indiana, and Sharon (Terry) Honeycutt of Winamac, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Gerald and Nancy Hoerdt, and Harvey Boyce.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor J.P. Freeman, and Jamie Boyce officiating. Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorial is M.M.A. Minded Club.
The memorial guest book for Colton may be signed at www.grandstaff- hentgen.com.
