Colleen Hutchinson went to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of Feb. 13, 2021. Colleen was born July 31, 1926 in Numa, IA (population 400), the second of four children born to Raymond and Margaret Doggett.
Despite standing only 4’11” tall, she played on her high school’s basketball team, becoming the shortest Iowa Girls’ State Basketball Champion in history in 1941. Intelligent and ambitious, she left Iowa in 1945 for a job at Patterson Field, OH, where she met her husband of 66 years, Durward Hutchinson. They settled in Indianapolis in 1959 where he served as the superintendent of the Indiana School for the Blind before moving to Marion in 1991 to spend their retirement playing Cribbage, traveling, and delighting in their grandchildren. Colleen was a proud, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She had a fierce sense of humor, a sparkle in her eye, and a beautiful singing voice that she used often and with joyful spontaneity. An embodiment of servant leadership, Colleen spent her life serving others through her actions. She was known to bake cookies for inmates, volunteer at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, mentor young families and children in need, and donate time and resources to local charities. In her late 80s, she began volunteering at Marion General Hospital and often spent over 20 hours a week working at the surgery center where she enjoyed meaningful work and beautiful friendships. A life-long Methodist and true Christian in both heart and spirit, Colleen knew Jesus deeply and sought to embody His love, generosity, kindness, empathy, and spirit in every aspect of her life. She approached each situation and every person she encountered as a chance to demonstrate God’s grace and love through her words and actions. In short, she was a good one, and the beautiful light she brought to this world will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
