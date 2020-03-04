Colby Hillegas, age 31, of Anderson, passed away Mar. 1, 2020. He was born in Warren, Michigan.
Colby was a graduate of Lincoln College of Technology. He graduated with honors with a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He was passionate about his work at Carter Express and was extremely skilled in his trade.
For those who knew Colby well, knew him as a mischievous little boy with freckled cheeks that would melt your heart. He was a caring and generous person that would do anything for you. He never met a stranger. Colby loved his family and friends. He loved all animals. He enjoyed going to hockey games, bowling, racing, trying new food, and being with those he loved. Colby was fearless, spontaneous, goofy, witty, but most importantly, he had an amazing heart.
Those who knew him well also saw a young man struggle with addiction for many years. Addiction took control of his life. He fought it for years. He tried to overcome his battle with addiction but it was too powerful.
He wanted to be his best self for the world. He recently set out to start a new life path with a clear mind and an optimistic spirit. Although this is not the path he planned for he is now free from the mental torment and addiction he battled for years.
Colby was survived by his parents, Charlie & Audrey Hillegas; sister, Ashley Hillegas; special friends Nicholai Vincent & Perry Grove; many aunts, uncles, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris; grandparents, Jeanette Hamm, Palmer Hillegas, and Rose and Carl Harrison.
Pallbearers will be Perry Grove, Nicholai Vincent, Jon Clark, Ellis Ritchie, Matt Bilbrey, Quentin Davis, & Brian Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Colby’s name be made to Bridges of Hope Treatment Center to help others who are struggling with addiction.
Visitation will be held Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, Indiana.
Services will be Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at Loose Funeral Home with Gary McCaslin officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.