Cody L. Scott, 38, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1981, in Marion, Indiana, to Dale and Kim (Willis) Scott. Cody graduated from Marion High School, Class of 2000. He was a machine operator at PCA, in Gas City. Cody was also an AutoCAD certified professional.
He was engaged to his fiancé, Ashley Johnson. They were planning to get married when the pandemic was over. Cody was such a joy to be around. He loved making people laugh, spending time with his family, and his animals. His family described Cody as being the funniest, most loving, and caring person they knew. Cody was a kid at heart. He was athletic and enjoyed playing with animals, pocket knives, nunchucks, and electronics. He liked being outdoors, laying in his hammock by the campfire. Cody was an avid movie watcher and watched the ones he liked most over and over. He will be greatly missed.
Cody is survived by his fiancé, Ashley Johnson, Marion; his parents, Dale and Kim (Willis) Scott, Marion; brother, Joshua (Alicia) Scott, Cicero; sister, Spencer (Colten Edgington) Scott, Marion; nieces, Haley, Ashlyn, and Avi; nephews, Asa, Nolan, and Dakota; and his loving animals, Lewie, Francis, Princeton, and Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Arrangements for Cody have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953, where a visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4-6 P.M., and a memorial service beginning at 6:00 P.M., with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Cody to Bridges of Health, 119 S. Washington Street, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
