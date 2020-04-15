Cody Dean Martin, 44, Marion, passed away in his home at 8:19 pm on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Cody was born on August 6, 1975, to Marshall and Shelley (Mitchell) Martin. He graduated from Marion High School (Class of 1993) and was a service technician with Martin Plumbing.
Cody was well-read, loved debates on any topic, strongly opinionated, and ready to stand firm for what he believed in. He was quick-witted, clever, and enjoyed getting a laugh from those around him. He enjoyed gardening and had a natural gift of arranging plants in terrariums. He loved strumming his guitar and playing impromptu “Cody originals”. He was extremely competitive and loved playing basketball and softball, and he also enjoyed fishing.
“Comfortable” is a very good word to describe Cody. It was definitely his style. He was the most comfortable when he was wrapped up in his blankets with his children all piled on top of him. He loved them deeply. He was a loving dad who cared more than he sometimes would allow to be known. He was loving and giving to all who knew him.
Survivors include his daughter, Kiera Martin of St. George, UT; son, Elijah Martin of Marion; brother, Eric (Colette) Martin of Noblesville; sister, Rachel (Jack) Bishop of Marion; step-son, Lincoln Detamore of Marion; step-daughter, Audra Detamore of Marion; four nieces, Madeline (John) Behrens of FL, Claire Martin of Noblesville, Sophia Martin of Noblesville, and Olivia Bishop of Marion; and three nephews, Jack Martin of Noblesville, Benjamin Bishop of Marion, and Samuel Bishop of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Barbara Mitchell; and an uncle, Billy Keith Mitchell.
The family will have private services to celebrate Cody’s life. Burial will take place at Thrailkill Cemetery in Swayzee. A celebration of life for friends of Cody will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.