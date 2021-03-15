Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clyde Eugene Wilson, 90, of Marion, passed away on March 11, 2021 at St. Vincent Heart Center, Carmel. He was born in Morgan County, Ohio on Oct. 13, 1930 to the late Samuel Clyde and Jesse M. (Brothers) Wilson.
Clyde was a 1949 graduate of McConnelsville High School and continued his education at Miami University until he enlisted in the United States Army where he was trained as a surgical tech. After his honorable discharge from active duty service he returned to Miami University where he earned his bachelors degree in education and met the love of his life Margaret Jean Huff. Clyde and Margaret were married on Aug. 6, 1955-the second couple to be married in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Marion. The Wilsons were active and faithful members of Westminster for 56 years and Clyde took great pride in caring for the church. After the church closed Clyde and Marge became members of Temple Congregational Church, Marion. Clyde was an elementary school teacher with Highland Avenue Elementary and then later transferred to Lincoln Elementary. When he left his teaching career he started his own painting and wallpapering business where he cultivated lasting relationships with his clients and remained dedicated to his work until 2020.
