Clinton Hornbeck of Muncie, Indiana went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie, Indiana at the age of 96 the evening of Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was born on Feb. 24, 1925 in Marion Indiana to the late Wes and Nancy (Lawrence) Hornbeck.
Clinton married the love of his life, Cleo Andrews, and they raised seven children. Clinton proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a warehouse mechanic for Marsh Supermarket for 30 years. He was a member of Amvets Post 12 in Muncie, Indiana.
