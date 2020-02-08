Cleo Sr. departed this life on Feb. 2, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. in his home. Cleo was born to Walter Johnson and Beula Barks on March 16, 1934 in Glen Allan, Mississippi and was raised by his aunt Mary McCain.
Cleo Sr. worked for General Tires for 32 years to provide for his family. Cleo enjoyed coaching the Black Stars, supporting his kids and grandkids sporting events and a true SUPER fan of the Marion Giants.
Cleo Sr. married the love of his life Lucille and gave life to eight children; Shirley Evans, Cleo (Veta) Johnson Jr., Josephine Johnson, Virginia (Ronnie Sr.) Drake, Lonell Johnson, Kathy (Tony) Piatt and Joyce (Lamont) Turner.
Cleo Sr. was the grandfather of 27 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren whom was his pride and joy. Cleo Sr. leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Cleo Sr. was proceeded in death by his parents Walter Johnson and Beulah Barks, aunt Mary McCain, wife Lucille Johnson, daughter Shirley, son Robert Lee, sister Essie Johnson, brothers T. C. and Ike Johnson, grandchildren Cynthia and Jarvis “Lonell” Johnson.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 12 noon at Grace Missionary Baptist Church 2409 S. Nebraska St. Marion, IN. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. -12 Noon. Pastor Stanford Bolden, Officiating. Services by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
