Clark Fields, 86, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the home of his grandson in Fairmount.
Clark was born on Aug. 2, 1933 in Amburgy, Kentucky, son of the late John and Dorothy (Mullins) Fields. He married Janet Kirby on May 25, 1965. She preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2011. Clark was a truck driver for 60 years retiring in May 2010. He had worked for Pallet Builders and Wimmer’s in Fairmount, Miller Trucking, and MTS and BW in Michigan. Clark was happiest when he was on the lake fishing but also enjoyed playing corn hole and washers. While living in Fairmount he was a volunteer at Helping Hands.
Clark is survived by five children, Walter (Rita) Fields, Gas City, Mike Johnson, Tennessee, Kim Carroll, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, John (Tracie) Fields, Boise, Idaho, and Jeff (Jamie Hovermale) Fields, Gas City; six grandchildren, Paul Fields, Dean Fields, Nathan Johnson, Daniel Fields, Cory Fields and Taylor Fields; 12 great-grandchildren, Dusty, Darian, Brandon, Andrew, Gavin, Devon, and Frank, Bella, Zy, Kingsley, Roman, and Rowan; four great-great grandchildren, Ryder Braxton, Easton and Hudson and all of his Florida friends who looked out for him.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents and wife, son, Clark Fields Jr., sister, Thelma Joines, brother, Walter Joseph Fields, and his son-in-law Bill Carroll.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb., 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Don Miller officiating. Burial will be at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Helping Hands in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
