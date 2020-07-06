Clarence L. “Pete” Jeandrevin, 77 of Huntington passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence.
Pete was born on May 30, 1943 in Middletown, Indiana. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Benken on June 19, 1965. His wife survives.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00pm at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.
Funeral service will be immediately following the visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.