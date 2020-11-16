Clara (Schwartz) Hilty, 88, passed away November 15, 2020. She was born March 6, 1932 to Adam L. & Mary (Bontrager) Schwartz. She was married to Crist K. Hilty. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1997. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be 1:00PM – 8:00PM Tuesday & 9:00AM – 8:00PM Wednesday. Funeral at 9:00AM Thursday at the Mervin C. Hilty residence 2575 W. 250 S. Berne, IN.
