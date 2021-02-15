Clara Lynette "Pistol" Brown, 54, Kokomo, passed away at 2:40 am on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, November 21, 1966, to Alex and Sandra (Helvie) Brown.
Pistol attended Marion High School and was a spice girl for 13 years with Park 100 Foods. She loved fishing, drinking Bud Light, playing pool, listening to Blues music, and cooking for the family. She was a very hard-working woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.