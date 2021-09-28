Cindy Marie Heller, 61, Gas City, passed away at 6:16 am on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, December 3, 1959, to Ira and Elizabeth (Sexton) Vasbinder. On February, 14, 1985 she married John Heller and he survives.
Cindy graduated from Eastbrook and was a homemaker for her family. She worked at Essex and at Hills Department Store for many years. She loved having rummage sales and even more she loved going to them. She enjoyed collecting paperweights, buttons, teddy bears and clowns.
