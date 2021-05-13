Christy Cornett, 49, of Converse passed away at 1:16 PM on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at her residence.
A service celebrating the life of Christy Cornett will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Smoot officiating. Family and friends will gather from 10 am to 12 Noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home.
