Christopher R. Chaffins, 70, of Berne, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
He was born on Sunday, June 4, 1950, in Knott County, KY. He married Sharon Louise (Morningstar) Chaffins on Tuesday, July 15, 1969 in Mt. Hope Church, Adams County, IN. Christopher attended Geneva High School. He was a member of the Calvary Bible Church, Berne, IN. Christopher worked for Berne Furniture in Berne for 35 years.
There will not be any calling or services at this time.
Preferred memorials: To The Family for Medical Expenses
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
