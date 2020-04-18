Christopher L. Cameron, 58, of Warren, died April 16, 2020. He was born on March 04, 1962, in Marion.
A private family visitation will be at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday.
A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Road 35 Marion at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 with Pastor Wayne Couch officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
