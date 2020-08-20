Christopher Jay Vice, 59, of Nashville, Indiana died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born October 25, 1960 in Marion Indiana to Joseph K. Vice and Rachel May Manlove Vice. He worked in Cyber Security for Synopsys, Inc.
Survivors include his mother Rachel May Vice of Bloomington; a daughter, Alyssa "Aly" Vice of Bloomington; a son, Ryan J. Vice of Bloomington; a sister, Candace K. (Jerry) Smith of Bloomington; a nephew, Aaron Smith of Bloomington; his former wife, Shelly Vice of Bloomington; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph K. Vice.
Chris was a musician who loved playing drums; he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends,
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date, arrangements are under the direction of Bond Mitchell Funeral Home, Nashville, Indiana.
