Christopher C. Rinearson, 59, Marion, passed away at 2:57 pm on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Marion, Christopher was born on Sunday, December 11, 1960, to Charles and Lillian (Whittle) Rinearson. After his birth, he had spent a lot of time at Riley Children’s Hospital and had overcome numerous health challenges throughout his life. He went on to graduate from Mississinewa High School and eventually work at Indianapolis City Animal Control, where he was an animal control officer. Christopher also loved to work in the yard, as well as watch superhero movies.
He is survived by his brother, Bob (Bonnie) Rinearson of Fort Wayne; fianceé, Brenda Wright of Marion; two nieces, Carly Rinearson of Fort Wayne and Shannon Rinearson of Fishers; and nephew, Alex (Brooke) Rinearson of Fishers.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Christopher’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
