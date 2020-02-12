Christopher Andrew “Andy” Harmon, 44, passed Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Andy was born Aug. 8, 1975 in Muncie to Stanley Andrew Harmon and Michele M. (Barr) St. John. He married Melanie Elaine Shreves Dec. 23, 2019.
Andy will be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Muncie Mission Chapel, 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, IN, with memorial visitation 4 – 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Arrangements by Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Memorials to Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
