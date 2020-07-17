Christine Ruth Russ, 64, Marion, went home to be with the Lord at 2:54 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence in Marion. She was born in Marion on Wednesday, October 5, 1955, to Forrest “RIP” Huffman and Betty (Oler) Huffman. She married Timothy E. Russ on December 3, 1976, and he survives.
Christine graduated from Marion High School and was employed at the Marion VA Healthcare System for 32 years. While at the VA, Christine was instrumental in developing and sustaining the Veteran’s Day parade, which was hosted at the Marion VA Healthcare Center. She finalized her employment with the VA as an administrative assistant in mental health before retiring in 2019. Christine was active in participation with online services with God’s House Ministries.
Christine loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved to cook with her family, enjoying the bonding moments that being in the kitchen brought. Christine was an avid crocheter, having made several afghans and other gifts that are still cherished by those she gifted. She was also fond of her gnome village and had several conversations with others about her ability to add and create aspects of her village. Throughout Christine’s life, she enjoyed various rides through the countryside with her husband, Timothy.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy E. Russ of Marion; son, Michael (Amy) Russ of Marion; daughter, Cathy Lugger of Marion; son, Jason (Jennifer) Hupp of Lafayette; grandchildren, Cheyenne Dawn Russ, Takota Eugene Russ, Cherokee Carissa Russ, and William Benjamin Russ; brothers, Claude (Deb) Huffman, Chris (Jane) Huffman, Charles (Nori) Huffman, and Curt (Sarah) Huffman; sister, Claudia (George) Moorman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest (Betty) Huffman; son, Benjamin A. Russ; sister, Cynthia (Jim) Fortney; nephew, Martin Huffman; and niece, Amanda Timmons.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, a service to celebrate Christine’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Toevs officiating. Burial at Grant Memorial Park will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.