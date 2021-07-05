Christine "Chris" Sue Shenefield, 82, of Huntington, died at 2:02 pm Friday, July 2, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Christine "Chris" was born on October 6, 1938 in Huntington, IN, the daughter of Louis Voght and Quma (Myers) Voght-McHenry. She attended Huntington High School and married Billy M. Shenefield. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1976. She retired from Memcor of Huntington after 26 years of service.
