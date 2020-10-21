Christina M. Dodson, 93, Marion, passed away at 4:17 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Aperion Care in Marion. She was born in Fairmount, Indiana, on Friday, April 1, 1927, to Cleo and Leslie (Woods) Holloway. On April 30, 1949, she married Fred Dodson and he preceded her in death.
Christina was a homemaker all her life. She attended Lighthouse Assembly of God. She enjoyed traveling and going various places with her husband, Fred. Christina loved crocheting and knitting as well as reading her Bible faithfully.
