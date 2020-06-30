Christina Lynn Kern, 64, of Gas City, IN, died June 26.
Friends and Family may gather to celebrate Chris’ life for a memorial service at 5 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Marion First Church of the Nazarene, 700 W. Kem Rd, Marion, with Pastor Michael Fuqua officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Chris by donating to support her grandkids by choosing the following, Montpelier School Art Department, c/o Meg Ellison or Mississinewa High School Tennis Program http://165.139.150.129/ Donate.htm.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home, Van Buren, IN. To sign the online guest book please visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
