Christina Louise (Toulis) Bennett, 57, of Pipestem, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home following a brief illness.
Born October 28, 1962, she was the daughter of Vivian (Craven) Toulis of Evans, GA and Earl (Faye) Toulis of Converse, IN. Christina was born and raised on a farm in Fairmount, Indiana, where she grew up riding horses and taking in many stray cats and dogs. As a 1981 graduate of Madison-Grant High School, she was an active member of Campus Life. Christina twirled baton competitively under the direction of her maternal aunt, Bobbie Jo (Howell) Dickey, belonging to the United States Twirling Association and was a licensed baton instructor. She successfully competed in many baton twirl and show strut events.
Christina graduated from Ball State University 1996 obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology. She was instrumental in developing a Victim’s Advocate Program within the Marion Police Department, where she helped victims of domestic violence navigate the court system and find resources to help rebuild their future. She then moved to West Virginia serving as a social worker for the Department of Health and Human Resources, again working to help those in need. Christina also enjoyed working as a call center agent for the Pipestem Resort State Park.
Christina was an outgoing, compassionate, and very loving woman whose many gifts included an innate skill in connecting with children, a great compassion for animals, and the ability to counsel and support loved ones. She loved music, was an avid reader, and enjoyed chatting on the phone with her family and many friends. Christina felt at home and loved the beautiful mountains in West Virginia, surrounded by her animals and close friends.
Christina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ruby and Hubert Howell; her paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Fred Wright; her maternal uncle, James Dickey; and her paternal aunt, Stella (Toulis) Stephenson.
Words cannot express the deep loss felt by her family and friends and especially her devoted mother, Vivian Toulis; her father, Earl (Faye) Toulis; her two sisters, Jannene (Craig) Olson and Kari (JT) Skidmore; her step-daugthers, Cora Nalley and Magon Bennett; and her special goddaughter, Sierrah Wallace. Others left to cherish her memory include her five grandchildren, her niece and nephew, her aunts and uncles, her many cousins, her friends who were like family in West Virginia and her lifelong, best friend, Linda (Wallen) Gann.
The body will be cremated in respect of her wishes. A celebration of Christina’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Summers County, PO Box 236, Hinton, WV 25951.
