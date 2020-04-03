Christina K. “Tina” Haynes, 51, of Roanoke, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by friends and family.
Private services will be held with Pastor David Swain officiating and burial following in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.
Christina was born on Nov. 19, 1968 in Fort Wayne, to Edward Gordon “Corky” and Birdie Kathryn (Robison) Swain.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com.
