Christina “Christie” D. Williams, 24, of Marion, died in her home on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1996, in Marion and was the daughter of Steven Williams (deceased) of Marion and Charity Gerlach of Kokomo.
Christie earned her GED and continued her education at Tucker Career Center, where she received her CNA in 2012. She worked at Miller’s Merry Manor. Christie loved her family, especially her son, Nikoli. She enjoyed music and going to concerts.
Along with her mother, Charity (Wesley Upetgraft) Gerlach, Christie is also survived by her son, Nikoli; siblings, Victoria Williams, Madison Gerlach, Riley Gerlach, and Andrew Pyeritz and her partner A.J. Lamb; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the family will be having a private service. Pastor Todd Dalton will be officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grant County Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 63, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
