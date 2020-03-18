Christie L. Holt, 44, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence in Marion, Indiana. She was born in Smithville, TN, on September 4, 1975, to Dora Elizabeth Adcock. Christie graduated from Mississinewa High School. She was a happy, carefree, pure and loving person. Christie loved being with her family, listening to music, traveling and being in and around any type of water. She is at peace now and will truly be missed by her family and friends.
Christie is survived by her parents, Ralph and Dora Elizabeth Jeffries, Marion; sister, Melissa (Lawrence Watson) Holt, Marion; aunts, Hilda Holt, TN; and Sharon Burger, TN; uncles, Larry Adcock, TN; Frank Adcock, TN; and Paul (Dean) Jeffries, TN; other aunts and uncles; cousins; all of her friends of Carey Services; her special friend, Beth Southerland, Marion; and her dog Buddy.
Arrangements for Christie have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953, where a visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry Bishir officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Grant Memorial Park, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Christie to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home to help offset her funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
