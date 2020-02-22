Chris M. Baker, 62, died unexpectedly at 9:24 a.m. Feb. 20, 2020 at IU Health Blackford Hospital ER.
He was born in Hartford City on Nov. 23, 1957.
Funeral service at 6 p.m. Feb 24 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, with Rev. Rob Neel officiating. Visitation from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
Chris will be cremated and his cremains interred in Hartford City Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: sent to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
