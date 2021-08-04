Chester Eugene Weaver, 87, of Hilliard, Florida passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born in Marion, Indiana on April 6, 1934 to the late James Nathan and Pearl Ellen (Hansley) Weaver.
He was a Master Mason and was raised in 1961. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #295 in Indiana and was a member of the Hilliard Lodge #208 where he served as Worshipful Master in 1986. Chester was saved and accepted his Lord and Savior on Dec. 4, 2005.
