Chester "Chet" Ratliff Booth,97, of Leesburg, IN and Ft. Myers Beach Florida died, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his Ft. Myers residence.
Chester was born in Carlisle, Kentucky on April 2, 1923, to William Elizia Booth and Lelia Swingo (Shrout) Booth. He attended Marion Schools and Indiana Business School. Chester was a Navy Sea Bee building military bases in the Pacific during WWII from 1942-1943. He was able to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington DC and was a life member of the Fairmount American Legion. Chester was a hard worker and worked more than one job most of his working years. He worked for A&P Grocery as a meat cutter and was co-owner of a meat locker called Rigdon Industries. He owned and operated his own construction company, "Little Construction", building many homes. In his spare time he enjoyed making stained-glass and building furniture. Oak was his favorite wood to work with which he did into his early 90's. He enjoyed playing euchre and attended Beach Baptist Church while wintering in Ft. Myers Beach.
