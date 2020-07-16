Cheryl R. (Scott) Rogers, 74, of Marion, entered her heavenly home at 8:35 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on January 25, 1946, in Mason City, Iowa, to Harold and Eva Scott.
A memorial service for Cheryl will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel, 11201 S. Marion Rd. 35, Marion, IN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
