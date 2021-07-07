Cheryl Justine Baker, 72, Gas City, passed away at 1:53 pm on Monday, July 5, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Lafayette on Thursday, April 21, 1949, to Albert and Charlotte (Byers) Corbin. She married James R. Baker, and he survives.
Cheryl graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and attended Ball State University. She was co-owner of Mississinewa Valley Paving. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, President of the Rosary Society, President of Kiwanis, member of Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority, and Director of "Friends chapter III" of the Indiana Ronald McDonald House, where she initiated the "Pick Up the Tab" program. Cheryl also started and ran the "Laugh Out Loud" camp for special needs children, was a babysitter, den mother, Brownie leader, and member of 3-way Pom Corp for several years.
