Cheryl D. "Shari" Paul, 71, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:20 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was a lifelong resident of Marion and was born on Thursday, October 20, 1949, to James and Betty (Gray) Kirk. She was married to the love of her life, Greg Paul, who survives.
Shari was a graduate of Marion High School. She had worked as an H.R. Assistant for many years at New Horizons Youth Ministries in Marion. She thoroughly loved her job and the ministry she had to staff and students alike. Shari loved the Lord and was a member of First Friends Church. Anyone who knew her was blessed to have been part of her life. Shari loved life to its fullest and always gave so selflessly. She also had a laugh that was contagious and unforgettable. Her family, friends, and her dog, Sochi, were very precious to her, and she loved them dearly. Shari enjoyed collecting, as well as watching TCM.
