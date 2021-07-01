Cheryl Ann Slone, 43, Marion, passed away at 10:51 am on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born on Friday, October 28, 1977, to Clarence and Patty (Agil) Hall. She married her loving husband, Toby Slone, and he survives.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with Cheryl’s service beginning at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.