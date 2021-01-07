Cheryl A Shook, 66, Marion, passed away in her home at 5:33 am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, October 1, 1954, to and Clemoveta (Harris) Brannen. On May 31, 1989, she married William "Bill" Shook and he survives.
Cheryl graduated from Marion High School and was a member of the Gas City Moose Lodge. Before getting sick and was able, she loved to bowl and crochet.
