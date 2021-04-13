Cherline Ann Clark, 73, Marion, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, March 11, 1948, to Kenneth and Lucille (Leisure) Mauller. In March of 1965, she married Richard “Dick” E. Clark, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 1978.
Cherline was a homemaker all her life. She liked to sew, go shopping, and spend time with her grandchildren and family. She also loved to go to rummage sales with her niece.
