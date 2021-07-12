Cheri L. Hill, 49, of Huntington, IN, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her residence in Huntington. Cheri was born on Oct. 1, 1971, in Decatur, IN.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Memorial and Worship Service to follow at 7 p.m. at Life Church, 950 E. State Street, Huntington, IN.
