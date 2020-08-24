Chase Cooper Satterthwaite, 17, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
A Celebration of Chase’s life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 2817 Theater Avenue, Huntington, IN 46750. We ask that people be considerate of any COVID regulations that might be in place and of course wear orange (Chase’s favorite color).
A private graveside will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
Instead of flowers or gifts, donations to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation in Chase’s honor; Cancer Services of Huntington County; or Riley Children Hospital Cancer research.
