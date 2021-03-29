Charolette Ann Beltz, 76, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in her home. She was born in Laketon, Indiana, on April 19, 1944, to William and Katherine (Price) Curtiss. She married Dale Beltz on January 12, 1964, and he preceded her in death.
Charolette graduated from Laketon High School. She worked for United Tech and retired from Steel Parts in Tipton. She was a member of the Eagles in Marion #227. She loved Bingo and lottery tickets, and she especially loved her family and her dogs.
