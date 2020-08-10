Charlotte Maloy of Brighton, NY., formerly of Marion, IN, passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John Maloy. Survived by her daughter, Caroline (Mark) Rohlin; grandson, Andrew (Madeline) Rohlin; granddaughter, Carly Rohlin (Jared Stockwell); great-granddaughter, Eloise Rohlin.
A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Charlotte's family would like to thank the incredible staff in Cottage #3, Home 1 at The Jewish Home for their amazing care and loving kindness. They all made her last years exceptionally happy. In Charlotte's memory, donations may be made to The Jewish Home of Rochester, 2021 S. Winton Road, Rochester, NY 14618 or to the Blessed Sacrament Supper Program, 259 Rutgers St., Rochester, NY 14607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.