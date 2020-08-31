Charlotte Louise Smith, age 93 of Marion passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Suite Living, Marion, Indiana surrounded by family at her side.
Charlotte was born March 15, 1927 in Oakland City, Indiana the daughter of the late William and Sedalia (Steele) Coughlin. She married James Smith on January 24, 1948, and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2000.
Charlotte worked as a telephone operator for 10 years at Indiana Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of Grace Community Church; and enjoyed working outside with flowers and in her garden, and she loved to read and spend time with her family. She was also a member of the GM Sympathy Club.
She is survived by a son Jim (Susan) Smith of Van Buren; a daughter, Vickie (Gary) Warnock of Converse; grandchildren, Courtney Henderson of Sweetser, Eric Eltzroth of Indianapolis, Kimberly (Todd) Craighead of Indianapolis, Keith Smith of Van Buren and Andy Smith of Marion; step-grandchildren, Tracy (Scott) Riddle and Kelly Nissley; 8 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson David Smith; sister, Geraldine Richardson; and a brother, Harry Osborne.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Tom Mansbarger officiating.
Burial will follow funeral services in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, Indiana 46952; or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Suite Living for their loving care and special thank you to Visiting Nurses.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.