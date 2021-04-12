Charlotte C. Carpenter, 72 of Fairmount, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis.
Charlotte was born on Oct. 13, 1948 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, daughter of the late Willard and Barbara (LaMay) Smith. She graduated from Monroeville High School in 1967. She married Leslie F. Carpenter on January 24, 1979. Charlotte was a homemaker and loved spending time and taking care of her family. She enjoyed knitting, Western Movies and was an avid Colts fan. The family wishes to thank Ascension St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care to Charlotte and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.